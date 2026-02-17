Lions team lifts Inter University Tenpin Bowling League Trophy 2026

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):The Lions team lifted the Inter University Tenpin Bowling League trophy-2026 here at Leisure City Bowling Club, Safa Gold, F-7 Markaz.

The Panthers and Scorpions got 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.

President, Pakistan Students Olympic Association, Maqbool Arian was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony and distributed medals and certificates to the positions holders.

President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation Ijaz-ur-Rehman, Secretary General Pakistan Catchball Federation, Ummah Liala, Secretary General, Pakistan Students Olympic Association, Rana Tanveer Ahmed, President, Mardan Students Olympic Association, Fida Muhammad were also present on the occasion.

The Lions team got 1st position with 651 points and Panthers team obtained 2nd position with 612 points. Scorpions bagged 3rd position.

The winning Lions team, included Daniyal Ijaz, Saad Rehman, Aahab, Mubashara Abbasi and Manahil. Ikhlaq.

The Runner-up, Panthers team, included Rana Afzaal, Awais Ali, Mustafa Alvi, Maryam Tariq and Aima Zahra.

The third postion Scorpions team, included Ayzaz ur Rehman, Rayyan Shah, Anas Amjad, Zainab Tariq and Eshum Faheem.

The Championship was played under the auspices of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation and in collaboration with Pakistan Student Olympic Association.