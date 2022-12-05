Liam Livingstone ruled out of rest of Test series

RAWALPINDI, Dec 05 (APP):England all-rounder Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the rest of the Test series against Pakistan with a right knee injury.
He will return to the UK on Tuesday and commence rehab with the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Lancashire medical teams respectively, a spokesman of England cricket said on Monday.
At this stage, England have yet to make a decision to call up a replacement.
