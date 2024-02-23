Lahore Qalandars determined to bounce back despite initial setbacks

KARACHI, Feb 23 (APP): In the midst of a challenging start to their Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign, Lahore Qalandars remain resolute in their pursuit of success. Despite suffering defeats in all three matches played thus far, the franchise’s Chief Operating Officer, Sameen Rana, has expressed unwavering confidence in the team’s ability to turn the tide and clinch victory in the ninth season of the tournament.

Talking to APP on Friday, Rana lauded the leadership of Shaheen Shah Afridi, hailing him as the epitome of a captain in the Pakistani cricketing landscape. He emphasized the crucial role of the team’s dedicated fanbase, urging them to maintain their support as it serves as a beacon of trust and confidence for the players.

Addressing concerns over the team’s performance, Rana acknowledged the disappointment of consecutive losses but remained optimistic about future prospects. Despite the setbacks, he highlighted positive aspects such as the commendable batting display by Fakhar Zaman and the promising bowling prowess of Rashid Khan.

Reflecting on strategic decisions, Rana explained that batting orders were contingent upon prevailing conditions, demonstrating the team’s adaptability to varying circumstances. He underscored the meticulous selection process despite the unavailability of certain players due to unforeseen circumstances.

Lahore Qalandars’ journey in the current season began with a defeat against Islamabad United, followed by setbacks against Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans. However, Rana emphasized that these initial challenges would only serve to strengthen the team’s resolve as they strive for excellence in upcoming matches.

As the tournament progresses, Lahore Qalandars remain unwavering in their commitment to reclaiming their winning momentum and ultimately lifting the coveted trophy. With a blend of resilience and determination, the franchise is poised to script a compelling turnaround in the remainder of the PSL season.