Lahore Open Polo Championship: Remounts, HN, DP/SS record victories



By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Dec 11 (APP):Remounts, HN Polo and Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Paints record impressive victories in the ongoing Brighto Paints Lahore Open Polo Championship 2021 matches here at the historic Lahore Polo Club ground on Saturday.

Remounts continued their journey towards earning another high-goal title as they have already won titles in this high-goal polo season. Remounts, this time, outpaced BN/Diamond Paints by 6-4 in the first match of the day. Nicolas Antinori and Raja Temur Nadeem were stars of the day from the winning team as both amused spectators with their splendid polo skills and techniques and contributed with three goals each. From the losing side, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Abdul Rehman Monnoo banged in a brace each.

The second match of the day was dominated by HN Polo, who outsmarted Master Paints with a good margin of 8-4. Experienced Raja Sami Ullah continued to shine for his team, as he played outstanding polo and smashed in superb six goals while his teammates Lt Col Omer Minhas and Haider Naseem scored one goal apiece. From the losing side, all the four goals were converted by British polo player Evan Power.

The third and last match of the day proved to be a thrilling encounter, where Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel defeated Barry’s/BN 2 by a narrow margin of 8-7. Andres Llorente was hero of the day from Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel as he displayed high-quality polo skills and techniques and hammered convincing six goals and he was ably assisted by another shinning star Saqib Khan Khakwani, who contributed with two goals each.

From team Barry’s/BN 2, Hamza Mawaz Khan played superb polo and cracked a classic quartet while Ernesto Trotz three tremendous goals but their efforts couldn’t bear fruit for their side. Three more matches will be played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground tomorrow (Sunday).