LAHORE: October 22 – People traveling on horse driven cart normally used during races. APP photo by Ashraf Ch

FAISALABAD: October 07 A vendor displaying roasted sweet potatoes on his cart to attract the customers. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem

LAHORE: September 04 Gypsy family traveling on the donkey cart during heavy rain towards their destination. APP photo by Ashraf Ch

SARGODHA: August 17 Gypsy family on the way on horse carts loaded with their luggage at Khushab Road. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood