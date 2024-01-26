Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi win National Women T20 matches

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): The eighth round of the National Women’s T20 Tournament 2023-24 saw wins for Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi in the matches played across three venues in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

At Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Lahore dominated over Multan with a 119-run victory, courtesy of a magnificent century produced from Ayesha Zafar’s bat and a three-wicket haul picked up by Ghulam Fatima.

In the match that was live-streamed on PCB’s YouTube channel, Lahore put up a mammoth total of 200-2 in the first innings after being put to bat first by Multan.

Opening batters Ayesha Zafar and Sidra Amin put up a dominating 183-run stand as pressure mounted on the opposition.

Ayesha became the third centurion from Lahore in this tournament as she hit a 65-ball 113, showcasing 18 boundaries and two maximums, until she was stumped off Gul-e-Uswa’s bowling.

Iram Javed, who replaced Ayesha on the crease, could only score a run before Gull Rukh removed her. Kaynat Hafeez also chipped in with an unbeaten four-ball five.

Continuing her red-hot form with the bat, Sidra smashed an unbeaten 71 from 51, including eight fours.

Gull Rukh and Gull-e-Uswa were the only two wicket-takers for Multan.

In reply, Lahore captain Nida Dar ran out opening batter Aleena Masood for just three runs. Gull Rukh too was run out for 10 off 12, with two fours, by Bismah Maroof with Multan’s scorecard reading 43-2 in 6.1 overs.

The fourth batter in, Wajeeha Muneer (9, 20b), was stumped off Ghulam Fatima’s bowling on the first ball of the 12th over. The next batter in, Warda Yousaf, fell in the same manner on the last ball of the same over.

In the next over, Multan captain Gull Feroza (36, 29b, 5x4s) was run out by Noreen Yaqoob. On the very next ball, Saiqa Riaz (10, 7b, 2x4s) was pinned leg-before by Ghulam Fatima as Lahore cemented their dominance in the game.

Amber Kainat removed Gull-e-Uswa for two runs while Bismah dismissed Samina Aftab and Tasmia Rubab cheaply.

Noor-ul-Iman retired herself out for a duck as Multan ended the innings at 81 in 16.1 overs, losing the game by 119 runs.

Ghulam Fatima registered a three-wicket haul and Bismah picked up two wickets. Amber Kainat also dismissed a batter. For her performance with the bat, Ayesha was awarded player of the match.

At Ayub Park Ground, Maham Manzoor’s three-wicket haul helped Karachi defeat Quetta by six wickets.

Karachi restricted Quetta to 88-7 in 20 overs after inviting them to bat first. Dua Majid (20, 28b, 3x4s) was the only major contributor from the top-order as Fareeha Mehmood, Khadija Chishti and Jannat Rasheed all departed cheaply.

Tuba Hassan, the fifth batter in, added 15 from 20 with three fours, before she was caught by Karachi skipper Fatima Sana off Syeda Aroob Shah’s bowling.

Quetta skipper Saima Malik chipped in an unbeaten 11 off 19 while Laiba Mansoor, the ninth batter on the crease, was the highest run-scorer of the innings. She ended the innings with an unbeaten 21 from 22, including three fours.

Left-arm spinner Maham Manzoor was the most successful bowler for Karachi, returning with three wickets. Aroob had two wickets in the innings, while Rameen Shamim and Aimen Anwar removed a batter each.

Fatima Sana (7, 6b), Huraina Sajjad (13, 11b, 1×4) and Najiha Alvi (7 not out, 4b) also chipped in with some runs.

Anam Amin removed Karachi’s opening batter Muneeba Ali for just six runs. Her fellow opener, Javeria Khan, added 25 from 24, with three boundaries, before she was caught by Khadija off Tuba’s bowling.

Omaima Sohail, batting at number three, added an undefeated 23 on 24, with three fours to help her side over the line.

Tuba accounted for two wickets while Anam and Laiba had a wicket each.

For her magnificent spell which accounted for three wickets for just 13 runs, Maham Manzoor was awarded player of the match

At Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, Rawalpindi won against Peshawar by five wickets after they chased the target in 11.2 overs.

Rawalpindi won the toss and elected to bowl first. Peshawar posted 99-6 in 20 overs, with the skipper Aleena Shah (28 not out, 35b, 2x4s) finishing as the top-scorer of the innings.

Earlier, opening batter Tehzeeb Shah was dismissed by right-arm pacer Humna Bilal for just four runs. Her fellow opener Raahima Syed too departed for 13 off 26, including two boundaries, after getting run out in ninth over, bringing the 31-run second-wicket stand to an end.

Momina Riasat added 12 off 16 with two fours before falling to Aliya Riaz and Nayab Ishaq contributed 15 from 22, with a four, before she was run out by Fatima Shah.

In an innings that saw four run-outs, Aliya and Humna were the only two wicket-takers for Rawalpindi, picking up a wicket each.

Rawalpindi chased the target in the 12th over, losing five wickets in the process. Wicketkeeper-batter Farzana Farooq was the highest scorer of the innings, adding 35 from 22, five fours and a six, until she fell to Aleena.

Aima Saleem (19, 10b, 4x4s), Arijah Haseeb (23 not out, 15b, 3x4s, 1×6) and Fajar Naved (12 not out, 9b, 2x4s) added some crucial runs to help Rawalpindi over the line.

Momina and Tehzeeb returned with two scalps each while Aleena had one to her name.

Farzana was adjudged player of the match for her performance with the bat.

All six teams will feature in the ninth round of matches on Monday, 29 January.

