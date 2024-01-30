Lahore, Karachi move in National Women’s T20 final

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Lahore and Karachi have qualified for the final of the National Women’s T20 Tournament 2023-24, after securing the top two spots on the points table following ten rounds of matches. Rawalpindi missed out on the qualification based on net run rate (NRR) as they fell short of Lahore’s NRR despite having the same number of wins. The final is scheduled to be played on Wednesday at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The last round of National Women’s T20 Tournament 2023-24 saw Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi emerge on top after all six teams participated in games played across three venues in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

At Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi captain Aliya Riaz hit an unbeaten half-century to lead her team to victory against Quetta, fresh off a match-winning century the previous day.

Rawalpindi won the toss and invited Quetta to bat first. Rawalpindi found success early on as captain Aliya Riaz dismissed Khadija Chishti (17, 19b, 3x4s) in the last over of the powerplay.

Fareeha Mehmood was caught off Tania Saeed’s bowling for a four-ball duck as Quetta were reduced to 33-2 in seven overs.

Then, Dua Majid (24, 28b, 3x4s) was run out by Humna Bilal. Jannat Rasheed scored 15 from 22, including a four, before she too was run out by Humna.

Aima Saleem dismissed Laiba Mansoor (4, 11b) and Anam Amin (2, 9b) cheaply. Tania pinned Khizra Rani leg-before for a seven-ball duck while Faiza Zaman added five more to the total before she fell to Aima, who had her third of the innings.

Quetta finished with 84-8 in 20 overs; Aima ended with three wickets while Tania had two to her name. Aliya dismissed one batter.

Aima (8, 3b, 2x4s) was caught and bowled by Anam on the third ball of the innings. Despite the early wicket, Rawalpindi went all guns blazing, as they chased the target inside the powerplay, winning the game by nine wickets.

Aliya produced a fiery knock that yielded an undefeated 58 from just 18 deliveries, showcasing an impressive tally of 10 fours and two sixes.

Natalia Parvaiz supported her captain with an unbeaten 18 off 12, with two fours and a six as Rawalpindi got to 86 in just 5.3 overs.

For her quick-fire knock and a wicket, Aliya was awarded player of the match for the second consecutive game.

In a rain-impacted game at Ayub Park Ground, Karachi scored 100-5 in 15 overs in reply to Multan’s 114-5 in 20 overs, winning the game by 20 runs as per the DLS calculations.

Multan scored 114-5 in 20 overs after being put to bat first by Karachi. Aiman Anwar provided the first breakthrough for Karachi, as Samina Aftab was caught on just four off 21.

Multan captain Gull Feroza and Saiqa Riaz stitched up a 74-run second-wicket partnership, countering the earlier setback.

Gull Feroza hit her fifth half-century of the tournament, producing 67 from 57 on the back of 10 boundaries before she fell to the opposing captain Fatima Sana in the 18th over.

Huraina Sajjad ran out Saiqa as she departed for 26 off 28, with one boundary. Warda Yousaf and Noor-ul-Iman could only contribute a run each before they had to walk back to the pavilion.

Fatima, Aimen and Rameen Shamim accounted for a wicket each.

Ayesha Bilal found success early on as Muneeba Ali was caught for just four runs.

Javeria Khan and Omaima Sohail recuperated with a 49-run second-wicket stand until the latter fell to Rehmat Noreen for 24 on 22, with three boundaries.

Javeria added 40 from 41, with two fours, before she was ran out. Yusra Amir (20 not out, 18b, 1×4) was the other contributor with the bat.

The Fatima Sana-led side was awarded the game by 20 runs, as per DLS calculations after rain interrupted the game soon after Karachi got to 100-5 in 15 overs.

Gull Feroza was adjudged player of the match for her well-fought knock.

Following their win, Karachi secured their spot in the final, as they finished second on the points table.

At Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, Lahore’s Nashra Sundhu registered the first five-wicket haul of the tournament as she helped Lahore to a dominating 10-wicket win over Peshawar.

Peshawar could not capitalize on their decision to bat first as they were bundled over for a paltry total of 50 in 16.4 overs. Lahore struck early as left-arm spinner Nashra Sundhu removed Shabnam Hayat for a run in the second over.

In the last over of the powerplay, captain Aleena Shah (4, 15b) was stumped off Nashra. Momina Riasat (16, 24b, 1×4) and Nayab Ishaq (0, 1b) fell to Ghulam Fatima on consecutive balls to bring Peshawar to 35-4 in 9.5 overs.

Salwa Raheem (5, 4b, 1×4) was caught by Areesha Noor to give Ghulam Fatima her third wicket of the day. Shortly after, Raahima Syed (17, 24b, 3x4s) was caught behind, awarding Nashra her third scalp as well.

Zunish Abdul Satar sent Ayesha Afridi (0, 12b) and Javeria Qamar (1, 2b) walking back cheaply as Quetta was worryingly reduced to 46-8 in 15 overs.

Nashra then dismissed Sumbal Liaqat and Seema Gul for ducks on consecutive deliveries, registering the first five-wicket of the tournament.

Nashra was supported by her fellow spinners; Zunish returned with two wickets, and Ghulam Fatima had three to her name.

Lahore cruised to the target effortlessly in just eight overs, winning the game by 10 wickets. Sidra Amin, continuing her impeccable form with the bat, added an undefeated 41 from 33 including eight boundaries.

Fatima Shahid contributed an unbeaten eight from 16, with one four.

For her outstanding spell that yielded five wickets for two runs, Nashra was adjudged player of the match. Lahore finished top of the table, remaining undefeated in all ten rounds of matches played.