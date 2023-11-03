Kyorugi event of Asian Taekwondo Open C’ship kicks off

ISLAMABAD, Nov 03 (APP): A total of six different weight category competitions were held on the first day of the Kyorugi event during the ongoing 5th Asian Taekwondo Open Championship here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex on Friday.

In the men’s -68 kg final, Croatia’s Leon Glasnovic defeated Afghanistan’s Zain Hikmatullah to win the Gold medal.

Bexultan Mussa Khan of Kazakhstan won the bronze medal while Elder Birimbay of Kazakhstan won the fourth bronze.

In the men’s-74 category final, Uzbekistan’s Najmiddin Kosimkhojiev defeated Afghanistan’s Omid Sahak 2-0 to win the gold medal, Jordan’s Muhammad Othman won the bronze and Mahmood Khan of Pakistan won the fourth bronze.

In 87- Pakistan’s Ikhtisham-ul-Haq defeated world ranking number 13 Michael Rodriguez of America 2-0 to win the gold medal, Kazakhstan’s Nurbul Yersaiynov won bronze and Pakistan’s Mohammad Adnan got the fourth bronze.

In the women’s -49 category final, Indonesia’s Ni Kadek Heni won the gold medal by defeating Nepal’s Anjali Tamang 2-1 after an exciting contest, while Afghanistan’s Zarghana Noori won the bronze. Pakistan’s Sheeza Jawad won the fourth bronze.

In the final of the women’s -57 category, Mariya Sevostyanova of Kazakhstan defeated Noor Rehman of Pakistan 2-0, Sabira Bibi of Pakistan won the bronze and AraLiym of Kazakhstan won the fourth bronze medal.

In women’s 73-kg, Lauren Williams of Great Britain defeated her compatriot Emily Sutherland 2-0 and won the gold medal.

Pakistan’s Bushra Zuberi won bronze medal while against Kazakhstan’s Diana Absenova, she won the gold medal by winning 2-0.