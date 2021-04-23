ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP): Bagh Stallions, the sixth franchise of Kashmir Premier League (KPL) has started its sports journey with the new franchise owners signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the owners of the league.

The signing ceremony took place at the Bagh Stallions office in Islamabad, between KPL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Chaudhry Shahzad Akhtar and co-owners of Bagh Stallions, Chaudhry Hameed and Tauqeer Sultan Awan, Chairman Bagh Stallions, said a press release issued on Friday KPL Director Cricket Operations Taimoor Khan, was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Hameed said, “Kashmir has a special place in the heart for every Kashmiri and Pakistani regardless where they may be. I am overwhelmed to be part of this historic step towards overall progress and support for cricket in the region.”

Awan endorsed the fact that Bagh Stallions and KPL represented more than just an investment in the sporting culture adding that it promised to galvanize societal growth and Kashmir as a whole.

Shehzad Akhtar noted, “We are honoured to have progressive-minded owners who have taken the mission of bringing hope and prosperity for all Kashmiris through sports.

I welcome them whole-heartedly.” Taimoor Khan, Director Cricket Operations KPL, echoed the sentiment and added, “Having such owners is in the best interest of both cricket and the whole region.”

Arif Malik, President KPL, who was not able to attend in person, sent his support and best wishes for the franchise in a recorded video message.