King’s to break winning streak of Sultan’s: Saad Baig

MULTAN, Feb 15 (APP): Captain of Pakistan Under-19 team and wicketkeeper batsman of Karachi Kings, Saad Baig said that the team would give 100 percent to break the winning streak of Multan Sultan at their home ground.

Talking to media persons at Multan Cricket Stadium before the practice session here on Thursday, Saad Baig said that the morale of the team was higher and a comprehensive strategy has been made to dominate in the tournament.

He said that he was very happy to become part of the Karachi Kings and applauded the team management for backing the players.

He said that training of the camps and practice would be utilized on the ground during matches. He said that the morale of the team was higher and they would give 100 percent to win matches.

To a question, Baig said that no doubt Multan Sultan was a good team and they had won maximum matches at their home ground Multan but this time their winning would be broken.