Kiagaoge Kang bags ITF World Jr title

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):Pakistan’s Hamza Roman lost to Kiagaoge Kang of China in boy’s singles of the ITF Pakistan Khawar Hyat Khan Memorial World Junior Championship Leg-1 here at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Saturday.

Kiagaoge outplayed Hamza by 6-4,6-4 and won the ITF Leg-1 Championships.

In the girl’s singles final, Kira Kalinouskaya (BLR) beat Katsiaryna Dubik (BLR) by 6-1,6-3.

In the boy’s doubles final, Dong Hyeon Euom (KOR), Jiwan Park (KOR) beat Bilal Asim, Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK) 6-4,6-4.

In girl’s doubles final, Gyuree Nam (KOR), Chaewon Whang (KOR) bt Paramee Takaew (THA), Jungke Yan (CHN) 6-0,6-0

A total of 45 players boys & girls from Kazakhstan, Turkey, USA, Hongkong, China, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Romania, Switzerland, Sri Lanka, and Thailand participated in the Championships. As many as 27 Pakistani boys & girls featured in the Championships.

Nageen Hyat wife of Khawar Hyat Khan and their children Daniyal Hyat Khan, and Sadia Hyat Khan were the Chief Guests at the Closing Ceremony. Senator Salim Saifullah Khan and Iftikhar Rashid were the Guests of Honor at the Closing Ceremony.

The closing ceremony was also attended by Col. Gul Rehman (R), Mansoor Ahmmad Khan DDG-PSB, and a large number of players, coaches, parents, media persons, and tennis lovers.

Senator Salim Saifullah Khan President PTF praised the services and untiring efforts of Khawar Hyat Khan for the promotion of tennis in Pakistan, which will not be forgotten. The Ex-President of PTF thanked the media for the wide coverage of the event.

The Championships was supervised by Arif Qureshi, ITF White Badge Referee.

The main draw of the ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Junior Championships Leg-II would be held on Monday.