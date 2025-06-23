Khuram Shahzad appointed as PSB Spokesman

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 23 (APP): The Director General of the Pakistan Sports Board has announced the appointment of Khuram Shahzad, currently serving as Publication Officer, as the Spokesman of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) with immediate effect.

In addition to his existing responsibilities, Shahzad will manage all official communication with the media, issue press releases, handle public relations matters, and represent PSB in relevant forums, subject to the approval of the competent authority, said a letter received here.

All concerned wings and sections of PSB have been advised to provide full support and cooperation to Shahzad in the execution of his duties as Spokesman.

It may be mentioned that Khurram Shahzad, younger brother of senior journalist late Javed Shahzad, has extensive experience of more than two decades in the field of journalism and public relations.

He has been associated with the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) since 2007 and has also played an important role in the media teams of various federal ministers.