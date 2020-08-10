Khawar Shah Youth Baseball Academy inaugurated in Okara

Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Aug 10 (APP): Pakistan Federation Baseball has established “ Khawar Shah baseball academy” in Okara as a part of its game development plan to provide ideal platform to groom young talent and to motivate aspiring youth to take up baseball as a sport.

President, PFB, Syed Fakhar Ali Shah inaugurated the academy on Monday at a simple but impressive ceremony.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, he said that the PFB is working for the development of youth baseball in the country.

“ In this regard, the Youth Baseball Academy in Bahria Town Lahore is already working in collaboration with the Executive Director of Bahria Town Lahore, Brig. (Retd) Khalil Ullah Butt.

The players of this academy have represented Pakistan in many international competitions. In addition, Syed Muhammad Shah from the academy won the Best Hitter Award at the Under-15 Asian Baseball Championship 2019 in China and Zeeshan Amin won the Best Home Run Award and Best Outfielder Award”.

PFB chief hoped that the players of Okara Baseball Academy would excel in the game to bring good name and glory for the country.

Syed Fakhar Ali Shah thanked Dr. Muhammad Hamood Lakhvi, Vice President, PFB , for setting up the Youth Baseball Academy in Okara.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary, PFB Sheikh Mazhar Ahmed said that due to Coronavirus, there are no sports activities in country and this academy will help polish the skills of the aspiring youth of area when government will allow resumption of sports activities .

“ This year Pakistan youth baseball teams are scheduled to participate in the Under-12 and Under-18 Asian Baseball Championships. Due to lack of training of players, the Chairman of the Federation, Shaukat Javed directed to set up youth baseball academies in different cities of the country to engage players in training under the watchful eyes of seasoned national coaches”, he added.

Present at the inauguration ceremony were —Dr Muhammad Hammad Lakhvi (Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies Punjab University Lahore) and Prof, Ijaz Ahmed (Government College Civil Lines Lahore) along with officials of PFB and Punjab baseball association including Sadia Alvi (Chairperson Women Wing PFB), Amir Imdad (Batting Coach), Sohail Ahmad Bhatti (coach), Engineer Muhammad Azam Bhatti (Chairman), Tariq Nadeem (Secretary General), Muhammad Zaid Lakhvi (Finance Secretary), Rahat Abbas Zaheer Dola, Prof. Hamid Yaseen, Ahsan Farid, Imran Majeed Khan, Saleem Haider (Executive Members) from Sahiwal Division Baseball Association, Chaudhry Abdul Qayyum (Divisional Sports Officer Sahiwal), Nisarul Haq (District Sports Officer Okara), Aslam Shah (Tehsil Officer Okara), Umair Imdad (Captain Pakistan Baseball Team), Syed Ali Shah (Captain Pakistan Youth Baseball Team), Fakhar Amir Kazmi (Legal Adviser Pakistan Federation Baseball), Muhammad Aslam, Abdul Aziz (Executive Members District Baseball Association Okara).

Dr Muhammad Hamood Lakhvi, speaking on the occasion, said that there is a lot of talent of baseball in Okara.

“ Two players from the region, Tariq Nadeem and Saleem Haider, are among Pakistan’s most senior baseball players and have won gold, silver and bronze medals for Pakistan in a number of international competitions”, he added.

He thanked the President, PFB Syed Fakhar Ali Shah for providing baseball equipment for the training of players in the academy.