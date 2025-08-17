Karate competition held

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Aug 17 (APP): In connection with the Independence Day Muarka Haq celebrations, the District Sports Department organized an Inter-District Club Karate Championship at the Sports Gymnasium.

The event showcased impressive talent from across the region and aimed to promote physical fitness and competitive spirit among youth.

Karate University Sargodha Club secured first position, winning 5 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze medals, while Adventure Life Karate Academy claimed second position with strong performances across various categories.

Medals and certificates were distributed by CEO Burhan City Malik Ashraf Burhan, District Sports Officer Sargodha Madam Saima Manzoor, and national karate player Naeem Khan.

Madam Saima Manzoor congratulated all the winners and encouraged them to continue working hard to bring further honor to Pakistan. She emphasized that the objective of organizing such events is to identify and nurture local talent at the grassroots level.

Malik Ashraf Burhan highlighted the importance of balancing education with sports, stating: “A healthy body supports a sharp mind. It was inspiring to see girls participating in a demanding sport like karate. They have truly proven their strength and determination.”

Coach Naeem Khan of Karate University Sargodha expressed his gratitude to the District Sports Officer for facilitating the event and providing young athletes with a platform to showcase their skills. He also expressed hope for more such competitions in the future.

Ali Murtaza, Afsha, Ramsha, Mahnoor, and Iqra served as referees during the championship, ensuring smooth and fair competition throughout.