Karachi Kings ropes-in Gibbs as head coach

ISLAMABAD, Jan 02 (APP): Pakistan Super League team and 2020 Champion Karachi Kings has signed former South African cricketer Herschelle Herman Gibbs, as the new Head Coach for the sixth season of PSL.

In a move sure to strengthen the strong management core at the team under the maestro Wasim Akram, Karachi Kings has signed the ex-Protea known for his aggressive batting style and brilliant fielding, Herschele Gibbs, as its Head Coach, said a press release issued here.

”It was always going to be tough filling in Deano’s shoes, but Gibbsy has always been a great student of the modern game and with his growing exposure in coaching roles, I reckon he is a great fit at our team to continue our winning ways,” said a happy Karachi Kings President, Wasim Akram.

“I am so excited by this appointment and really feel with the chemistry the Kings franchise has fostered over the years under great leadership and a wonderful bunch of guys who have cracked the winning formula this season, this is a great time to join them and hopefully keep up the momentum they’ve got going,” said Gibbs.

“I look forward to working with the great “Waz” (Wasim Akram) and helping the team grow and build together this season.”

Gibbs represented South Africa for 15 years, debuting in 1996, coincidentally playing his final international match in a T20 against Pakistan in 2010. After his international career, he played in various international Twenty20 leagues, most recently coaching at the Afghan Shpageeza League and then recently concluded Lanka Premier League.