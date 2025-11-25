Karachi Kings renew PSL contract, get rights for next ten years

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Nov 25 (APP):The owner of Karachi Kings Salman Iqbal has officially accepted the Pakistan Cricket Board’s renewal offer, securing the Karachi Kings’ franchise rights for the next ten years.

The agreement ensures the continued presence of one of the league’s most pivotal teams in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Salman Iqbal, said “In 2015, we were the ones who stepped up to bring cricket back. We trusted the PCB and the PSL concept when international teams were not touring Pakistan. Our acquisition of the league’s most expensive franchise was a concrete act of faith in our nation’s cricketing future. We didn’t just buy a team; we invested in the restoration of Pakistan’s cricketing glory. The Karachi Kings have been instrumental in building the PSL into the commercial and sporting powerhouse it is today, a brand that played a fundamental role in bringing world cricket back to our soil. This renewal is our commitment to continue that legacy of leadership.”

Chief Executive Officer of Karachi Kings Tariq Wasi said, “I am thoroughly happy with the decision to renew our partnership with the PSL for another ten years, and I am completely aligned with the vision set forth by Mr Salman Iqbal.

This renewal is a testament to the strong foundation we have built over the years. We look forward to another decade of progress, success, and growth, not just for the Karachi Kings, but for the entire HBL PSL ecosystem. Our focus will remain on building a competitive team, engaging our incredible fans, and contributing to the league’s stature as one of the best in the world.”