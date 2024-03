KARACHI, Mar 04 (APP):The Karachi Kings squad on Monday arrived at the Jinnah International Airport to fly to Islamabad.

Kings squad will practice tomorrow at Islamabad Club Cricket Ground, according to a Kings spokesperson.

He said that Karachi Kings would play their next match in HBL PSL 9 on March 6 against Quetta Gladiators.

He further said that Karachi Kings would face Islamabad United in Rawalpindi On March 7.