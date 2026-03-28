K2 Squash Club to host historic PSA Challenger events next month

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): K2 Squash Club is set to host its first-ever PSA Challenger Tournaments in USA this April, signaling a major step forward in its journey toward international recognition.

The initiative, led by Tournament Director Muhammad Naveed Alam, highlights the club’s growing stature and ambition to establish itself as a key venue on the global squash circuit, said a press release.

Sanctioned by the Professional Squash Association and presented by One World Squash, the two-phase tournament will feature elite players from around the world, combining experience with emerging talent. The men’s Challenger 15K event, scheduled from April 8 to 12, is expected to deliver high-quality action with a strong international field that includes Salman Khalil, Tom Walsh, Mohammad Sharaf and Yassin Elssin Elshafei. With a total prize purse of $15,000, the event promises intense competition and valuable ranking opportunities for participants.

Wildcard entries, including Ahsan Ayaz, add an extra layer of excitement, offering rising players a platform to compete at a higher level. The final is scheduled for April 12 and is expected to draw significant attention from squash enthusiasts.

The Women’s Challenger event will follow from April 22 to 26, featuring a competitive lineup of international players such as Zeina Zein, Laura Silva, Lucie Stefanoni and Malak Taha. With a prize fund of $6,000, the tournament will provide crucial exposure and ranking points for players aiming to progress within the PSA circuit.

These tournaments represent the culmination of consistent efforts by K2 Squash Club to expand its role in professional squash. Having previously hosted PSA Satellite events, the club has steadily built the infrastructure and organisational expertise required for higher-tier competitions. A key figure in this evolution has been Muhammad Naveed Alam, whose extensive experience, including over 15 years alongside squash legend Jahangir Khan, has significantly contributed to the club’s development strategy.

Support from the club’s management, led by owner Karamatullah Khan, has further strengthened this vision.