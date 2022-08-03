Judoka Shah Hussain claims first medal for Pakistan in Birmingham CWG

BIRMINGHAM, Aug 03 (APP):Judoka Shah Hussain Shah ended Pakistan’s medal drought in the ongoing Commonwealth Games as he claimed bronze medal in -90kg division after outwitting South African opponent Thomas-Laszlo Breytenbach at Coventry Arena, Birmingham on Wednesday.

The two-time Olympian Shah Hussain faced Australian Harrison Cassar in the quarter-finals directly on Wednesday as the weight category carried only six entries but he remained unable to overcome him.

He then got chance in repechage where he knocked out Thomas-Laszlo, earning maiden medal for Pakistan.

He is the only Pakistani judoka who secured silver medal for Pakistan in the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games in -100 kg division. But in Birmingham Games he appeared in -90kg division.

Pakistan is also pinning high hopes on weightlifter Muhammad Nooh Dastagir Butt, who was about to feature in the final of Men’s 109+kg at the time of filing of this report.

Earlier on Wednesday Hanzala Dastgir Butt remained unsuccessful in the 109 kg final as he ended ninth.