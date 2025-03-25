Jazz’s tamasha breaks records during ICC champions Trophy 2025

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP):Tamasha, Pakistan’s leading digital entertainment platform by Jazz, achieved a historic milestone during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, setting new benchmarks in cricket streaming. With an unprecedented 22.3 million monthly active users (MAUs), it reinforced its position as the premier hub for live sports and premium digital entertainment in the country.

Transforming the way Pakistanis watched cricket, the platform delivered an immersive and interactive viewing experience. With a peak of 10.1 million daily active users (DAUs), it ensured seamless access to every thrilling moment of the tournament, attracting a highly engaged audience through live chats and gaming features, according to a news release.

Commenting on this milestone, Aamer Ejaz, President of Digital Platforms at Jazz, said, “Tamasha is redefining how Pakistan experiences live sports, making cricket more immersive and accessible than ever. The overwhelming engagement during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 reflects our commitment to innovation and user experience. And not just sports, our users can access more than 90 Live TV channels, trending movies and shows, and short-form content.”

Beyond streaming, Tamasha’s success fueled significant commercial impact. More and more brands are choosing Tamasha as their preferred advertising platform, leveraging its growing reach and engagement. The platform delivered over 1,200 minutes of ad airtime and generated 217 million ad impressions. It also recorded 7 million organic click-throughs on Google Search in just 28 days and maintained its No.1 ranking on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store throughout the tournament.

Tamasha’s widespread adoption underscored its growing inclusivity, with 66 percent male and 34 percent female users, and a near-equal urban-rural split of 52 and 48 percent, respectively. The 34 percent female engagement and 48 percent rural participation reflected it is expanding reach across diverse demographics.

Tamasha’s rapid evolution continues to reinforce its position as Pakistan’s premier digital entertainment hub. In 2024 alone, the platform delivered 12.5 billion minutes of content, hosted 250 days of live action, and expanded its on-demand library to over 3,900 hours. A single match attracted a record 9 million viewers, driving a 70 percent year-on-year growth, solidifying Tamasha’s trajectory toward even greater milestones.