Jazz partners with Deaf Cricket Academy to host national tournament

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP):Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator, has partnered with the Deaf Cricket Academy as the title sponsor to present the upcoming Jazz Deaf Cricket Clash, a national-level tournament celebrating the passion and talent of the deaf community.

Cricket has always been at the heart of Pakistani culture, uniting millions across the country. Through this partnership, Jazz is ensuring that the deaf community is equally part of this national heartbeat. By empowering the Deaf Cricket Academy, Jazz is creating avenues for greater opportunities, visibility, and digital access for athletes who are often underrepresented in mainstream sports.

Commenting on the partnership, Kazim Mujtaba, President Consumer Division at Jazz, said: “At Jazz, we believe that true progress comes from inclusivity. Organising the Jazz Deaf Cricket Clash allows us to not only celebrate the passion for cricket but also create meaningful opportunities for the deaf community to be seen, heard, and recognised on a national stage. This initiative also reflects our broader mission of enabling lives and livelihoods by bringing digital empowerment to every segment of society.”

Muhammad Irfan Miraj, President of Deaf Cricket Academy, added: “This partnership with Jazz gives our players a platform to showcase their skills and passion for cricket to a much wider audience. It’s an important step in ensuring that the deaf community is fully included in Pakistan’s vibrant cricket culture, and we are grateful to Jazz for extending their support for the cause.”

By organising the Jazz Deaf Cricket Clash, Jazz is reaffirming its role as both a leading digital operator and a catalyst for social inclusion. This initiative reflects the company’s broader vision of enabling every Pakistani to thrive in the digital age, ensuring no community is left behind.

Through platforms like the Deaf Cricket Academy, Jazz is fostering a more inclusive sporting culture that celebrates diversity and proves cricket is truly a game for everyone.