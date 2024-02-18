Javed Miandad calls on Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE, Feb 18 (APP):Former cricket star Javed Miandad met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office here on Sunday.

Javed Miandad felicitated the CM on being elected as Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Matters pertaining to the promotion of cricket and putting Pakistani cricket on a sustainable basis were discussed.

Javed Miandad paid tributes to the CM on the successful launching of the PSL-9. He remarked that hopefully, the CM would elevate Pakistan cricket to new heights. He offered his services for the betterment of cricket.

Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged that Javed Miandad was a cricket legend. “We want to utilise his invaluable experience in the field of cricket. We have to redeem the real status of Pakistani team in the arena of international cricket. I believe in the teamwork and consultations are being conducted so as to further strengthen the Pakistan’s cricket team” he said. Domestic cricket will be promoted so that the talent of promising players could come to fore, he added.