Japanese envoy congratulates Arshad Nadeem

ISLAMABAD, Aug 07 (APP):The ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori has extended congratulations to Pakistan’s premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, for showing his great talent by winning 5th place in the final of men’s javelin throw competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

The ambassador in a statement issued here conveyed his best wishes for Arshad’s future endeavors. “Though, unfortunately, you could not win a place on the medal winning podium but, I believe, you have won many hearts back home for your brilliant performance in the world’s mega event.

I congratulate you for having the honor of competing in the final round played for the medals. Keep up your efforts with fresh zeal and I am sure, the day is not far when you will be on victory stand”, he said.