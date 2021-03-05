Japan beat Pakistan on day first of Davis Cup tie

ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP):Yosuke Watanuki and Kaichi Uchida pulled off straight-set win to provide Japan a 2-0 lead on the inaugural day of their Davis Cup World Group I tie against Pakistan here at Aisam ul Haq Pavilion, Pakistan Sports Complex on Friday.

Watanuki saw off Pakistan No. 1 Aqeel Khan 6-3 6-2 in the first fixture, while Davis Cup debutant Uchida doubled Japan’s lead when he outwitted seasoned Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi 6-4 7-6(4) in an interesting contest.

“I’m really happy as I managed to beat an experienced player in my very first Davis Cup appearance. He’s got a good service. But I’d a plan and that was to make things difficult for him. I managed to execute my plan well.

“I think Aisam too had his chances, but he remained unable to capitalize those,” Uchida said after the win.

Aisam said he was upset with the defeat as the match could have gone either way. “I think I should have won the match. A victory would have levelled the tie on the day first.

“There were chances [for me], but unfortunately I missed those.

“I compete in singles in the Davis Cup. Perhaps, it is due to that factor I suffered the defeat. It’s is difficult to retain your form if you play singles off and on,” added Aisam,

who normally features in doubles.

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda along with his wife, Secretary IPC Mohsin Mushtaq, General Manager of Mitsubishi Yohei Shiomoto and Atsushi Fujii and President PTF Salim Saifullah Khan also witnessed the matches.

The two-day event is taking place in strict adherence to ITF COVID-19 protocols and foolproof security. Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Rangers, and Islamabad Police are providing security coverage.

Pakistan will take on Japan in the doubles on Saturday morning. A defeat will mean a sudden end to the tie. But a win will lead to the reverse singles’ matches and turn the tie exciting.