ITF World Jrs Tennis Championship continues

ISLAMABAD, Apr 06 (APP):The Pakistan Tennis Federation -PTF is pleased to inform you that the ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Juniors Tennis Championship Leg-1 continued here at the PTF Tennis Complex on Sunday.

A total of 38 boys and 21 girls from 14 countries, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Singapore, Turkey, Japan, China, Austria, Uzbekistan, the UK, Canada, Russia, Sweden, Korea, and Sri Lanka are participating in the Championships.

The championship honours the memory of Zainab Ali Naqvi, a talented young tennis player from Karachi who tragically passed away on February 12, 2024, due to a heart attack while participating in an ITF Junior Tournament in Islamabad. The main draw will commence tomorrow Monday, April 7.

In Boys singles Final Round, Danial Shalkhimbayev (KAZ) beat Seungwoo Han (KOR) 6-1,6-3; Platon Kovalyov (KAZ) beat Djamal Khakimov (RUS) 7-6(1),6-1; Diar Amanbek (KAZ) beat Ayaan Malik (PAK) 6-2,6-3.