ITF Pakistan Khawar Hyat Khan Memorial World Junior C’ships begin

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP):The qualifying rounds of boys singles of ITF Pakistan Khawar Hyat Khan Memorial World Junior Championship Leg-1 were held at PTF SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad on Sunday.

As many as 45 international players, both boys and girls from Kazakhstan, Turkey, USA, Hongkong, China, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Romania, Switzerland, Sri Lanka and Thailand are participating in the Championships.

Pakistan has fielded 27 players, both boys girls are in the championships.

The results are as under:

BOYS SINGLES QUALIFYING FINAL ROUND:

Lin Kieran(USA) bt Hamza Rehmat (PAK) 6-0,6-1;Kang Kaigaoge (CHN) bt Park Joel(USA)6-2,6-3;Daniil Varaksa(Balarus) bt Cetinkaya(TUR) 6-4,4-6(11-9); Ivan Makarov (RUS) bt Dalbusin Ulad (Balarus) 6-1,6-4

The main draw matches will start on Monday at 10:00 am.