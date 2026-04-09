ITF Pakistan 3rd Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Jrs Tennis C’ship continues

ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP):The ITF Pakistan 3rd Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Juniors Tennis Championship 2026 (Leg-1) continued here at the PTF Tennis Complex on Thursday.

A total of 24 boys and 15 girls from 14 countries – including Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Singapore, Japan, China, Australia, Russia, Poland, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand – are participating in the championship.

In the Boys’ Singles event, three Pakistani players-Mikaeel Ali Baig, Hamza Roman, and Abubakar Talha-won their respective matches and qualified for the semifinals.

In the Boys’ Doubles event, the pairs of Mikaeel Ali Baig & Ahtesham Humayun and Hamza Roman & Abubakar Talha delivered outstanding performances to qualify for the final.

In the Girls’ Doubles event, Pakistan’s Soha Ali, partnering with a Thai player, also secured a place in the final.

Results: Boys Singles Quarterfinals: Miakeel Ali Baig (PAK) beat Zohaib Afzal Malik (PAK) 6-1,6-1; Hamza Roman (PAK) beat Ho Wan Yeung (HKG) 6-0,6-4; Abubakar Talha (PAK) beat Amir Mazari (PAK) 6-3,6-2; Ganuka Fernando (SRI) beat Ahtesham Humayun (PAK) 6-1,6-3.

Boys Doubles Semi Finals: Hamza Roman, Abubakar Talha (PAK) beat Ganuka Fernando(SRI), Jayden Park(HKG) 6-1,6-4; Ahtesham Humayun, Mikaeel Ali Baig (PAK) beat Zohaib Afzal Malik, Hassan Usmani (PAK) 6-4,6-1.

Girls Doubles Semifinals: Soha Ali (PAK), Phitchayaphak Srimuk (THA) beat Rino Shiden (JPN), Eyu Yoshida (JPN) 3-6,6-3(10-7); Zihan Feng (CHN), Yelizaveta Slepchenko(KAZ) beat Yeanna Chowary (BAN), Yiija Wang(CHN) 7-5,6-2. The matches will start tomorrow at 10am.