Islamabad United stroll to win in PSL 2025 opener

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Apr 12 (APP): Islamabad United kicked off their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 campaign in an emphatic fashion, securing a comfortable 8-wicket victory over Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday night.

A disciplined bowling performance, spearheaded by a sensational spell from Jason Holder, restricted the Qalandars to a modest total, which United’s batsmen chased down with ease with 14 balls to spare.

Lahore Qalandars, after winning the toss, struggled to build momentum throughout their innings. Despite a promising start from Abdullah Shafique, who top-scored with a fluent 66 off 38 deliveries, the rest of the batting order failed to provide substantial support. Regular breakthroughs from the United bowlers stifled any potential for a big score.

The star of the show for Islamabad United was undoubtedly the West Indian all-rounder, Jason Holder. He delivered a masterful spell of fast bowling, picking up crucial wickets at regular intervals to dismantle the Qalandars’ batting lineup. His figures of 4 wickets for just 26 runs in his four overs earned him the well-deserved Player of the Match award.

Holder’s victims included key players including opener Muhammad Naeem and captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, effectively derailing the Qalandars’ innings.

Shadab Khan, the Islamabad United captain, also contributed significantly with the ball, bagging 3 wickets for 25 runs with his leg-spin. His crucial dismissals of Sam Billings and Sikandar Raza further tightened the grip on the Qalandars. The other United bowlers, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith, and Imad Wasim, maintained tight lines and chipped in with a wicket each.

Chasing a target of 140, Islamabad United looked in control from the outset. While they lost opener Sahibzada Farhan for 25, a composed and unbeaten partnership between Colin Munro and Salman Agha guided them comfortably to victory.

Munro anchored the innings with a stylish 59 not out off 42 balls, peppered with 7 boundaries and a six. Agha provided excellent support, remaining unbeaten on 41 off 34 deliveries, including 3 fours and a six. Their unbroken stand ensured a smooth chase, leaving the Lahore bowlers with little to celebrate.

The Lahore Qalandars’ bowling attack lacked the penetration needed to trouble the United batsmen consistently. While Asif Afridi and Haris Rauf managed to pick up a wicket each, they couldn’t stem the flow of runs. The 14 extra runs conceded by the Qalandars, including a hefty 10 wide balls, further compounded their woes.

This commanding victory provides Islamabad United with a perfect start to their PSL 2025 campaign, showcasing their strong bowling attack and solid batting depth.