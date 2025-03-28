17.7 C
Islamabad United rewards Sahibzada with PSL contract

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Islamabad United on Friday announced Sahibzada Farhan as the 20th squad member for HBL PSL X.
Islamabad United continues to recognize and reward top performers from Pakistan’s domestic circuit, said a press release.
Sahibzada’s PSL journey began with Islamabad United in 2018 when he joined the franchise as an emerging player. He played a key role in helping United lift its second PSL title.
His standout performances in the recent National T20 Cup & overall domestic form have earned him a PSL contract with us.
Head Coach Mike Hesson welcomed Sahibzada’s addition to the squad, “We’re always looking to build a strong squad with players who are match-ready. Sahibzada’s domestic form and experience make him someone who can slot into the XI whenever required.”
Speaking on his return to Islamabad United, Sahibzada Farhan said, “Islamabad United gave me my breakthrough in the PSL, and I’ll always be grateful for that. I’m a team player — I’ll be ready to contribute on the field whenever asked, and off the field, I’ll do everything I can to support the squad.”
