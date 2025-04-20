22.1 C
Islamabad
Monday, April 21, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomePhotosIslamabad United Batter Shadab Khan looks after playing a shot during the...
PhotosSports

Islamabad United Batter Shadab Khan looks after playing a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United at the National Stadium.

APP54-200425 KARACHI: April 20 - Islamabad United Batter Shadab Khan looks after playing a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United at the National Stadium.
7
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Islamabad United Batter Shadab Khan looks after playing a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United at the National Stadium.
APP54-200425
KARACHI: April 20 –Islamabad United Batter Shadab Khan looks after playing a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United at the National Stadium.

APP55-200425
KARACHI: April 20 – Karachi Kings Captain David Warner is clean bowled by Islamabad United Naseem Shah during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/FHA

Islamabad United Batter Shadab Khan looks after playing a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United at the National Stadium.
APP56-200425
KARACHI: April 20 – Karachi Kings Abbas Afridi playing a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/FHA
Islamabad United Batter Shadab Khan looks after playing a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United at the National Stadium.
APP57-200425
KARACHI: April 20 – Islamabad United Shadab Khan clean bowled by Karachi Kings Abbas Afridi during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/FHA
Islamabad United Batter Shadab Khan looks after playing a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United at the National Stadium.
APP58-200425
KARACHI: April 20 – Cricket fans enjoying during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/FHA
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan