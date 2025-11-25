Islamabad, Lahore, AJK, Peshawar win matches in PAF T-20 Blind Cricket Trophy

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP): Islamabad, Lahore, AJK and Peshawar earned victories in the PAF T-20 Blind Cricket Trophy 2025 (Grade-1)–Day 2 played across the twin venues in Islamabad.

Islamabad beat Multan by 9 wickets at Shalimar Cricket Ground, Islamabad. Islamabad won the toss and elected to bowl first. Multan posted a formidable total of 245/4 in 20 overs, powered by an extraordinary innings from Muhammad Safder (187 off 84) and a valuable contribution from Ghulam Akbar (28 off 24). Akmal and Sayyam Jahangir claimed one wicket each for Islamabad.

In reply, Islamabad produced a commanding chase, reaching the target in just 16.4 overs with the loss of only one wicket. Mati Ullah played a sensational unbeaten knock of 112 off 53 balls, well supported by Anees Javed (83 off 40). Mati Ullah was declared Man of the Match.

Lahore defeated Gujranwala by 7 wickets at Bhutto Cricket Ground, Islamabad. Lahore opted to bowl after winning the toss. Gujranwala posted 169/5 in 20 overs, with Muhammad Akram top-scoring with a solid 84 off 60 balls. For Lahore,

Aftab claimed 2 wickets while Karamat Ali took 1.

Lahore chased the target convincingly in 12.3 overs, losing 3 wickets. Badar Munir led the charge with a magnificent 91 off 39 balls*, partnered by Sami Ullah (25 off 15). Israr and Rizwan picked up a wicket each. Badar Munir was declared Man of the Match.

AJK defeated Okara by 8 wickets at Shalimar Cricket Ground, Islamabad. AJK won the toss and elected to bowl. Okara set a competitive total of 204/5, with strong contributions from Faseeh Ullah (72 off 46) and Umar Draz (30 off 25). Nisar Ali took 2 wickets.

AJK successfully chased the target in 19.2 overs, losing only 2 wickets. Nisar Ali anchored the innings with a brilliant unbeaten 67 off 50 balls, supported by Faisal Mehmood (62 off 38). Nisar Ali was declared Man of the Match.

Peshawar sealed 10 wickets victory over Bahawalpur at Bhutto Cricket Ground, Islamabad. Bahawalpur chose to bat first after winning the toss and posted a strong total of 237/6 in 20 overs. Muhammad Rashid (84 off 51) and Moeen Aslam (66 off 36) were the standout performers. For Peshawar, Haroon Khan took 2 wickets, while Mohsin and Asif Khan picked up one each.

Peshawar dominated the chase, reaching the target in 18.4 overs without losing a wicket. Haroon Khan delivered a remarkable performance with an unbeaten 140 off 66 balls, accompanied by Mohsin Khan (78 off 49). Haroon Khan was declared Man of the Match.