IOC-backed climbing body endorses PSB-EC elections

ISLAMABAD, Jul 02 (APP):The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC), recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has officially endorsed the recent elections held under the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Election Commission and extended its congratulations to the newly elected President of the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP), Maj Gen Irfan Arshad.

In an official letter, IFSC President Marco Maria Scolaris expressed best wishes to Major General Irfan Arshad on this significant achievement, said a press release.

The letter reaffirmed the IFSC’s recognition of the PSB-supervised election process and conveyed optimism about working with the Alpine Club of Pakistan to promote sport climbing across the country.

The IFSC lauded the efforts of the Alpine Club in highlighting sport climbing at the national level and affirmed its continued support for the growth and development of Pakistani athletes under the new leadership.