Int’l Squash Series 2023 from Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP): Serena Hotels in collaboration with Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Squash Federation will be organizing International Men & Women Squash Series 2023 here from November 29 to December 4.

In a press conference, PSF Secretary Amir Nawaz said besides Pakistani players, athletes hailing from foreign countries would compete in the forthcoming tournament.

The tournament carries US$ 12000 for Men and US$ 6000 for Women. The prize money for the men’s championship was USD1805 for the winner and USD1140 for the runner-up. The prize money for the women’s event was USD 902 for the winner and USD 570 for the runner-up.

Apart from 25 Pakistani players, a group of 23 international Men and women players from four countries (Malaysia, Egypt, Hong Kong and Spain) will also be participating in the event.

The championship finals were set to take place on December 4, while the opening ceremony was set for November 29.

“The PSF has been working really hard to raise squash’s image throughout the nation. The federation wants to demonstrate to the world that we can organize major squash tournaments and host the world-class players in an effective way,” he said.

In Men event, World No 64 Ibrahim Elkabani from Egypt is Seed No 1 along with World No 72 Muhammad Asim Khan from Pakistan as Seed No 2. In total, there are 10 Pakistanis and 14 foreign players. In Women event, World No 77 Chan Yiwen from Malaysia is Seed No 1 along with World No 114 Nour Khafagy from Egypt as Seed No 2. In total, there are 14 Pakistanis and 10 foreign players, he said.

Pakistan Air Force under the patronage of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, has been extending tremendous support to the Pakistan Squash Federation for the game’s promotion in the country and we are hopeful to bring the glories back to the country, which we have enjoyed for many years in the past.

On the other hand – besides government support, we also expect the corporate sector to come forward by extending financial support for raising the soft image of Pakistan around the world by organizing major sports activities in Pakistan. With their support, Pakistan will regain the top slot in the world of sports and we will very soon, be seeing Pakistan’s flag fluttering high in the world of sports again, he said.

Pakistan Squash Federation has also planned to conduct the 31st Asian Junior Individual Championships in June or July, next year, he added.

Serena Hotels under the initiative of Sports Diplomacy has always been committed to revitalizing and restoring the glory that squash once brought to our nation.