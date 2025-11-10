Monday, November 10, 2025
HomeSportsInter-varsity Handball Men Championship to commence on Tuesday
Sports

Inter-varsity Handball Men Championship to commence on Tuesday

2
- Advertisement -
FAISALABAD, Nov 10 (APP):HEC 36th Inter-varsity Handball Men Championship 2025-26 will commence at Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) on Tuesday (November 11, 2025).
According to GCUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam, the GCUF has arranged 2-day Inter-varsity Handball Men Championship in collaboration with Higher Education Commissioner (HEC) Islamabad on November 11-12, 2025.
The event will start at Multipurpose Sports Complex GCUF in which players from all universities across the country are expected to participate, he added.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan