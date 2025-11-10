Inter-varsity Handball Men Championship to commence on Tuesday

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Nov 10 (APP):HEC 36th Inter-varsity Handball Men Championship 2025-26 will commence at Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) on Tuesday (November 11, 2025).

According to GCUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam, the GCUF has arranged 2-day Inter-varsity Handball Men Championship in collaboration with Higher Education Commissioner (HEC) Islamabad on November 11-12, 2025.

The event will start at Multipurpose Sports Complex GCUF in which players from all universities across the country are expected to participate, he added.