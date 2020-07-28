Inter-provincial e-karate tournament enters final round

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Jul 28 (APP):The inter-provincial e-karate, KATA, tournament, being held under the auspices of Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF), entered the final stages, here on Tuesday. More than 200 players from all-over Pakistan are participating in the tournament. The purpose of the tournament is to keep karate players active in the country during difficult times. The male players including Muhammad Shahbaz and Shahbaz Saleem from Faisalabad-Punjab, Syed Shah Noor and Syed Kabir Ali from Karachi-Sindh, Muhammad Ashfaq and Noman Ahmed from Quetta-Balochistan, Zeeshan Satti and Zohaib Ahmed from Islamabad Capital Territory, while Danial and Asif Siraj from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa qualified for the final round.

Among girls, Somaya Rafaqat and Saira Iqbal from Punjab, Iqra and Amna Mirza from Sindh, Shahida and Hadia from Balochistan and Laiba Zia and Zeba from Islamabad qualified for the finals. Considering the fitness and performance of the players, organised by the Karate Federation, competitions were held at the club level in the first phase, district level in the second phase and provincial level in the third phase. In the final round, national level competitions will begin on July 29.

The PKF has provided an activity to the players and officials sitting at home in these conditions which will not only keep them busy but also protect their abilities from rust.