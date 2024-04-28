Inter Club Athletics Championship on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, Apr 28 (APP):Inter Club Athletics Championship would be organized at Dhuddiwala Hostel

Ground Chak No.214-RB here on Wednesday (May 01, 2024).District & Divisional Athletics Association Faisalabad in collaboration with Lyallpur Athletics Club would organize the championship in which various events would be arranged including 100 meter race, 200 meter, 400 meter, 800 meter, 1500 meter, 5000 meter, 110 meter hurdles, 200 meter relay

race, long jump, triple jump, high jump, discus throw, etc.

The organizing committee has completed all necessary arrangements to

hold the event in a befitting manner, spokesman of the athletics association

said here on Sunday.