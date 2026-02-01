Information Minister, Australian High Commissioner watch Pak-Aus T20I

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Feb 01 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar, Governor Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Syed Mehdi Shah and Australian High Commissioner Timothy Kane watched the third and final T20I of the series between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium, here on Sunday.

Pakistan beat Australia by 111 runs and completed whitewash of the Kangroos for the second time in a T20I series.

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi welcomed the distinguished guests.

Australian High Commissioner Timothy Kane appreciated the excellent arrangements made at Gaddafi Stadium and said that the discipline and passion of the cricket fans were exemplary.

He said that he was very impressed to witness passion for cricket of the Pakistani fans in the stadium.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi said that the people of Pakistan have great love for sports, especially cricket.

He said that Pakistan is a peaceful country and the people here are peace-loving and love cricket immensely.

The distinguished guests admired the overall atmosphere of the match, the enthusiasm of the fans, and the arrangements.