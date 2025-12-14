India beat Pakistan in ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Three wickets each by Abdul Subhan and Mohammad Sayyam and a half-century from Huzaifa Ahsan went in vain as India U19 beat Pakistan U19 by 90 runs in the Group ‘A’ match of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Sunday.

According to details, after being put in to bat, India were bowled out for 240 in 46.1 overs, with Aaron George top-scoring with 85 off 88 balls. Captain Ayush Mhatre was the other notable run-getter, providing an aggressive start with 38 off 25 balls, which included four boundaries and three sixes to give India early momentum.

Pakistan fought back well through their bowlers, with left-arm pacer Sayyam and right-arm fast bowler Subhan claiming three wickets each. Niqab Shafiq chipped in with two wickets, while Ali Raza and Ahmed Hussain picked up one wicket apiece to prevent India from batting out their full quota of overs.

In turn, Pakistan struggled to build partnerships and were dismissed for 150 in 41.2 overs. The innings never gained momentum after early setbacks, with Pakistan losing four wickets for 30 runs in 13.1 overs.

Right-handed batter Huzaifa stood out for Pakistan with a fighting knock of 70 off 83 balls, laced with nine fours and two sixes, but he received little support from the other end. Captain Farhan Yousaf contributed 23, while Usman Khan added 16 runs at the top of the order.

For India, player of the match Kanishk Chouhan (46, 46b, 2x4s, 3x6s) returned figures of three for 33 in 10 overs, while Deepesh Devendran also bagged three wickets. Player of the match was Kanishk Chouhan (India U19).

Pakistan U19 after defeating Malaysia U19 by 297 runs in their opening match on Friday, will now take on the UAE in their final group match at the same venue on Tuesday, 16 December. The first ball of the match will be bowled at 9am local time.

Scores in brief: India 240 all out, 46.1 overs (Aaron George 85, Kanishk Chouhan 46, Ayush Mhatre 38; Abdul Subhan 3-42, Mohammad Sayyam 3-67, Niqab Shafiq 2-38).

Pakistan 150 all out, 41.2 overs (Huzaifa Ahsan 70, Farhan Yousaf 23; Deepesh Devendran 3-16, Kanishk Chouhan 3-33, Kishan Singh 2-33).