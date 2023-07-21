ICC U19 CWC qualification resumes next week

ISLAMABAD, Jul 21 (APP): The Qualification for the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in Sri Lanka 2024 resumes next week as Tanzania plays host to the Africa Qualifier from July 23 to 30.

The best young cricketers on the African continent would take to the stage over eight tournament days, all eyeing the ultimate prize of securing a spot at the global showpiece event in January, said a press release.

A total of 13 teams have already booked their tickets for Sri Lanka 2024, including Nepal and New Zealand, who joined the 11 automatically qualified nations by virtue of winning their respective regional Qualifiers in Asia and EAP earlier this year.

Taking to the field in Tanzania would be the most promising talent from six countries. Competing for the solitary spot available in the Africa Qualifier will be three teams that progressed from last year’s Division 2 Qualifiers; Kenya, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, along with Namibia, Uganda, and the host nation.

15 tournament matches were set to take place across two venues in Dar-es Salaam, the Dar Gymkhana Club Ground and the University of Dar-es Salaam (UDSM); the former hosting eight matches and the latter seven, in a round-robin format where only the table-topping side will clinch qualification.

With fierce competition predicted during the event, the tournament aims to continue the high drama witnessed during the qualification pathway ahead of the 15th edition of the celebrated U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, an event which continues its rich legacy of forging the careers of some of the greats of the game.

Match Schedule- July 23: Namibia vs Uganda, Tanzania vs Kenya; July 24: Namibia vs Tanzania, Sierra Leone vs Nigeria; July 25: Sierra Leone vs Kenya, Nigeria vs Uganda; July 26: Uganda vs Tanzania, Kenya v Namibia; July 27: Tanzania vs Nigeria, Sierra Leone v Namibia; July 28: Kenya v Uganda; July 29: Uganda vs Sierra Leone, Kenya v Nigeria; July 30: Nigeria v Namibia, Tanzania vs Sierra Leone.