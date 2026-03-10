IBCC, PHF discuss roadmap to promote hockey at grassroots level

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP):The Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) on Tuesday hosted a meeting of the National Education–Hockey Coordination Committee at its Secretariat in Islamabad to discuss a comprehensive national strategy aimed at reviving hockey through Pakistan’s education system.

The meeting was co-chaired by IBCC Executive Director Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah and Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani.

Directors of Physical Education from various educational boards, representatives of the PHF and former Olympians including Hassan Sardar, Islahuddin and Khawaja Junaid attended the session.

During the meeting, the Federal Secretary IPC presented the IBCC–PHF School and Inter-Board Hockey Revival Program (2026–2029), a strategic roadmap designed to rebuild Pakistan’s hockey talent pipeline through schools and educational boards.

The initiative aims to promote hockey at the grassroots level by expanding school-based competitions, organizing inter-board tournaments and establishing a structured pathway for young players to progress towards national representation.

Participants welcomed the initiative and expressed their commitment to work collectively for the revival of Pakistan’s national sport through the education sector.

It was also decided that a joint Steering Committee, comprising representatives of IBCC, PHF and former Olympians, would oversee the implementation of the roadmap and ensure effective coordination among educational boards across the country.