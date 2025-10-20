Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Huzaifa Ahsan’s brilliant 147 powers Zone-VI Whites to second consecutive victory in Medicam Trophy U-19 tourney

KARACHI, Oct 20 (APP): Young batting sensation Huzaifa Ahsan smashed a stunning 147 runs to lead Zone-VI Whites to their second consecutive win in the Medicam Trophy U-19 Inter-Zonal Cricket Tournament, defeating Zone-II Blues by 159 runs at the KCCA Stadium.
Batting first, Zone-VI Whites posted an impressive total of 276 for 4 in 40 overs, with Huzaifa’s dominant knock featuring 17 fours and 3 sixes. He was well-supported by Muhammad Azaan, who struck a solid 85 with six fours and four sixes. For Zone-II Blues, Rehman Zaib picked up two wickets for 60 runs.
In reply, Zone-II Blues were bowled out for 117 runs in 35 overs, as Syed Abdullah Hasan (53) and Abdullah Waheed (34) were the only batters to offer resistance. Zone-VI’s bowlers maintained tight control, with Zaryab Shah (3/20), Huzaifa Ahsan (3/21), and Asad Umar (2/14) sharing the wickets.
For his exceptional all-round performance, Huzaifa Ahsan was once again named the Medicam Man of the Match, marking his second consecutive award in the tournament.
