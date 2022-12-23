Hopes pinned for international matches’ revival after hosting PSL matches in Quetta

QUETTA, Dec 23 (APP): Principal Secretary to CM Balochistan Imran Gichki on Friday said the doors of international level of competitions and cricket matches would be opened in the province after the much-awaited promise made to host Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) matches in Quetta Stadium.

He expressed these views while chairing a review meeting, for the preparation of a cricket match in Quetta under PSL, on the instruction of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, here.

The statement comes in the wake of Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi’s announcement, made on Friday, that the provincial capital’s Bugti Stadium would hold matches in PSL eighth edition.

Meanwhile, the meeting was attended by the secretary Sports, commissioner of Quetta, DIG Quetta, and provincial and military officials.

It was decided in the meeting that necessary ground repairs and provision of facilities will be started soon and foolproof security would be provided to cricketers and fans in Quetta.

In the meeting, responsibilities were assigned to all the concerned institutions, it was also decided to establish a central liaison office for the coordination between the concerned institutions.

On this occasion, the principal secretary to CM Balochistan said that there was no shortage of talent in Balochistan and the people of Balochistan loved sports, including cricket.

He said that Balochistan was being neglected in organizing international matches and PSL competitions, adding that the PSL match would be held in Quetta due to the efforts of chief minister. He also thanked the CM in this regard.

He said the promotion of sports and patronage of talented athletes in the province were among the priorities of the government.

He also added that the provincial sports department had successfully organized national competitions of football, hockey, badminton, table tennis, and other sports this year, which he added, was important progress toward the development and promotion of sports.