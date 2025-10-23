Hockey needs structural reforms: Kamran Sharif

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Oct 23 (APP):Former international hockey player and umpire Kamran Sharif has voiced full support for PHF President Mir Tariq Bugti’s proposal to establish an independent Pakistan Hockey Board, saying the move is vital to revive the national sport.

In a statement, he said the existing federation setup has failed to meet modern demands, stressing that only a restructured, autonomous system can restore Pakistan’s lost hockey glory. “We need to rebuild hockey from the foundation , not just train players but reform the entire structure,” he emphasized.

Sharif said Pakistan hockey owns several grounds, properties, and assets, but they remain underused. “If these resources are placed under the control of the new board, they could generate sustainable income, reducing the sport’s reliance on government funding,” he noted.

He urged the government to transfer all hockey stadiums and facilities to the proposed board to ensure financial independence and transparent management. “A self-reliant, professionally run Hockey Board is the only way forward for Pakistan hockey,” Kamran Sharif concluded.