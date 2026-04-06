Hockey festival concludes

SARGODHA, Apr 06 (APP):A hockey festival organized jointly by the Fatima Hockey Academy and Crescent Hockey Club concluded here on Monday with various teams competing in women, junior, and senior categories.

In the decisive matches of the league, Fatima Women Hockey Academy (Color) defeated Fatima Women Hockey Academy(White) by 1-0, securing the best-of-three series with a 2-1 lead.

In the junior category, Mian Zafar Hockey Academy Sargodha beat ABJ Hockey Academy Juniors 1-0 in the final league match; however, ABJ Hockey Academy stood first in the points table with six points, while Mian Zahid Hockey Academy secured second place with five points. In the senior category, ABJ Hockey Academy defeated Crescent Hockey Club Sargodha 3-2 in the final match, although Crescent Hockey Club retained the top position with six points overall.

The prize distribution ceremony was attended by Chief Guest Malik Muhammad Hassan, CEO of FIEAURA, and senior hockey player Manzoor Haider, who distributed trophies and awards among players and officials.

The guests congratulated the winners and vowed to continue their efforts for the promotion of hockey in the region.

During the event, APP reporter Rana Muhammad Waqas and cameraman Muhammad Atif Ali Khichi were also honored with shields for their excellent media coverage of the festival.

Event organizer Hassan Haider Shah stated that the tournament showcased high-quality skills from all teams and emphasized that with government patronage, Sargodha could produce more national and international players, particularly from the women’s category.