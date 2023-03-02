HBL sponsored PSL to highlight positive image of Pakistan: Ali Habib

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP): Chief Marketing and Communication Officer, Habib Bank Limited (HBL), Ali Habib on Thursday said the purpose of HBL’s investment in Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 was to highlight the positive image of Pakistan and promote healthy activities in the country.

Speaking at a morning show aired by a private TV channel, he said HBL had been working for the last 75 years in Pakistan, and “we are investing in PSL just for the country’s dignity without taking into consideration the profit and loss.”

He asserted that Pakistan needs more events like HBL-PSL.

“We have to understand that the PSL is not merely a game but a soft diplomacy act” owing to which the image of Pakistan is improving in the world. The foreign players, who come to play in Pakistan, leave a good impression on their return, he added.

He said the HBL-PSL has become the 2nd largest cricket league in the world. Though there were many problems with the HBL-PSL, the good thing was that the series continues.

The HBL-PSL has a large network, including franchises, sponsors, management at district, provincial, and federal levels, and security administration which ensure Pakistan’s message for peace and prosperity goes to the world, he added.

Ali Habib said HBL-PSL was playing an important role in scouting for new talent and lures not only international players but also cricket returns into coming to Pakistan. An HBL-PSL match exerts considerable economic impact on the match-hosting city and provides livelihood and employment to many people.

He said tickets for all matches sell like hot cakes, people are eager to watch the match with their families.

“By seeing the smiling faces of the people, we feel that the purpose of HBL-PSL has been fulfilled,” he added.