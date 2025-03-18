HBL PSL X trophy to tour Islamabad on March 23

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP): The first-ever trophy tour in the history of HBL PSL commenced March 14 from Hyderabad and Karachi, with ‘Luminara’ scheduled to travel to 11 cities across Pakistan till March 29.

According to details, the 10th edition of HBL PSL is scheduled to take place in four cities—Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi—from April 11 to May 18.

In the first leg of the trophy tour, the Trophy was displayed at various locations across Hyderabad and Karachi till March 15.

Following Hyderabad and Karachi, the trophy travelled to Lahore, Multan. The trophy will now visit Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Islamabad. The second leg of the trophy tour will be announced in due course.

HBL PSL X ‘Luminara’ Trophy first-leg tour schedule: March 19–Bahawalpur; March 20–Faisalabad; March 22–Peshawar and March 23–Islamabad.