HBL PSL grows bigger after successful auction, welcomes two new franchises

ISLAMABAD, Jan 09 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the successful conclusion of the HBL PSL Teams Auction 2026 for induction of two new Franchises, marking a significant milestone in the continued growth and evolution of the league.

As a result of the auction process, Team 7 has been awarded to Hyderabad, while Team 8 will represent Sialkot, officially expanding the HBL PSL to eight teams, said a press release.

The auction attracted strong interest from prospective investors, with nine bidders participating in the Live Auction at Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad, reflecting the growing commercial strength, global appeal, and long-term sustainability of the HBL PSL. The induction of Hyderabad & Sialkot Teams further strengthens the league’s national footprint and underscores PCB’s commitment to inclusivity, regional representation, and fan engagement across Pakistan.

In the first round of the Auction, the base price for the seventh team was set at PKR 110 crore and after a fierce round of bidding US-based FKS Group led by Mr Fawad Sarwar made the winning bid worth PKR 1,750,000,000 and chose Hyderabad out of the six available city names.

The second round saw the base price of the eighth team set to PKR 170 crore, which led to deep interest from the investors as there were two calls for strategic timeout. In the end OZ Group led by Mr Hamza Majeed snapped the eighth team for PKR 1,850,000,000 and chose Sialkot as their team.

Congratulating the successful bidders, PCB Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, welcomed the new franchise owners into the HBL PSL family, “The expansion of the HBL Pakistan Super League with the addition of Hyderabad and Sialkot is a landmark moment for Pakistan cricket. We warmly welcome the new franchise owners and look forward to their contribution in strengthening the league, enhancing competition, and further elevating the HBL PSL’s global stature.”

Chief Executive Officer of the HBL PSL, Salman Naseer, also expressed his confidence in the expansion, “The successful live and competitive auction reflects the immense trust investors have in the HBL PSL brand. Hyderabad and Sialkot bring with them rich sporting heritage and passionate fan bases. We are keenly looking forward to working closely with the new owners to deliver an even more compelling and competitive HBL PSL experience for fans worldwide. The League is thriving and we can’t wait for the next few weeks to unfold as they promise to be even more exciting.”

The owner of the Hyderabad franchise, Fawad Sarwar expressed their appreciation and enthusiasm saying, “We are delighted to have successfully secured the Hyderabad franchise in the HBL Pakistan Super League. This is an exciting new chapter for FKS Group, and we look forward to bringing our philosophy of professional management, innovation, and excellence of execution to the HBL PSL. The league presents both tremendous opportunity and meaningful challenges, and we are fully committed to building a franchise that represents Hyderabad with pride and contributes positively to the growth of Pakistan cricket across the world.

Similarly, the owner of the Sialkot franchise, Hamza Majeed shared his excitement at joining the league and said, “It is a tremendous honour to acquire a franchise in the HBL Pakistan Super League, and we are delighted to bring the league to Sialkot, a city that has contributed immensely to Pakistan’s sporting identity. It is both a privilege and a huge responsibility to become the league’s eighth team as we begin our journey in HBL PSL 11 with pride and ambition.

“Sialkot has a rich legacy of cricket and sporting excellence, from producing world-class sports equipment to achieving notable success in domestic cricket, including T20 titles. This team is for the people of Sialkot and their energy, pride and love for the game will be our greatest strength. We are honoured to represent this historic city on the HBL PSL stage and are committed to building a franchise that reflects its winning spirit. We also look forward to contributing to the continued success of the league in close coordination with HBL PSL management and the seven other teams.”

With the addition of Hyderabad & Sialkot, the HBL PSL enters a new era of expansion, competitiveness, and opportunity. The PCB and HBL PSL Management will work closely with the new franchises to ensure seamless integration ahead of upcoming HBL PSL 11 and beyond.