HBL PSL 6 postponed

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Mar 04 (APP): Following a meeting with the team owners, and considering the

health and well being of all participants is paramount, the Pakistan Cricket Board has

decided to postpone the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 with immediate effect.

The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had

started on February 20, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Thursday.

The PCB, as an immediate step, will focus on the safe and secure passage of all

participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines and isolation facilities for the six

participating sides, he said.