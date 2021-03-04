HBL PSL 6 postponed

By Sohail Ali
LAHORE, Mar 04 (APP): Following a meeting with the team owners, and considering the
health and well being of all participants is paramount, the Pakistan Cricket Board has
decided to postpone the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 with immediate effect.
The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had
started on February 20, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Thursday.
The PCB, as an immediate step, will focus on the safe and secure passage of all
participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines and isolation facilities for the six
participating sides, he said.