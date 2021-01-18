HBL PSL 2021 Hamaray Heroes launched

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Jan 18 (APP): The HBL Pakistan Super League Hamaray Heroes powered by Inverex Solar Energy for the 2021 edition of the event has been launched on Monday.

The HBL PSL Hamaray Heroes campaign was introduced in the HBL PSL 2020 and received an overwhelming response as the initiative rewarded prominent Pakistanis like Kabaddi player Imran Butt, Founder of ACF Animal Rescue Ayesha Chundrigar, Mountain Climber Nazir Sultan, Professional eSports Player Arslan Ash and Filmmaker Faheem Azvi.

A total of 32 Hamaray Heroes awards were handed out during the HBL PSL 2020 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi. HBL PSL Hamaray Heroes, like the previous year, will recognise Pakistanis for their achievements in fields such as education, art, culture, music, social work, social entrepreneurship, sports, technology and health.

Nominations are being sought for individuals with notable achievements who have received little to no recognition for their work. The process of nominating Hamaray Heroes is to fill out the nomination form on the HBL PSL website with their details before the 23rd January 2021.

The HBL PSL fans can shine a light on the heroes by nominating them in one or several categories.

They can be people or organisations who directly help others, whose work is improving the well-being of others, or whose achievements are inspiring others.

Categories:

Education

Performing Arts and Culture

Social Work

Social Entrepreneurship

Sports

Science and Technology

Healthcare

Director Commercial Babar Hamid said here : “After the success of the HBL PSL Hamaray Heroes powered by Inverex Solar Energy in 2020, it is our aim to continue to honour more of Pakistan’s unsung heroes as they endeavor to make the country a better place.

We would encourage HBL PSL fans to send in nominations of those individuals/organizations whose work deserve to be acknowledged and celebrated.”

CEO Inverex Solar Energy M. Zakir Ali: “We are once again really excited to be part of this wonderful initiative following the successful delivery of the Hamaray Heroes campaign in HBL PSL 2020 season, in which Inverex Solar Energy in partnership with PCB found and honoured Pakistan’s unsung heroes.

“Looking forward to season 2021, Inverex Solar Energy and PCB would like all the fans to support this initiative further, so we can celebrate more heroes from different sports and other walks of life, give them their due respect and honour them in Pakistan’s biggest sports event of the year.”