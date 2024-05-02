Hasan Ali recalled, Salman Agha, Haris Rauf back for Ireland, England T20Is

Naeem Niazi

LAHORE, May 02 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has recalled all-rounder Hasan Ali to national duty while pace sensation Haris Rauf and all-rounder Salman Ali Agha have made a comeback in the 18-member squad picked for the two T20I series in Ireland and England between May 10 and 30.

The three-match T20Is against Ireland will be played from 10-14 May, while the five T20Is against England are scheduled between May 22 and 30.

Hasan Ali played his last T20I in 2022 and Haris Rauf was out of action due to shoulder injury during the PSL while Salman Agha was among the non-travelling reserves for the five-match T20I home series against New Zealand last month. Explosive wicket-keeper batter Azam Khan has also been picked after staying out of the New Zealand T20I series when he developed a hamstring injury. Mohammad Rizwan and Irfan Khan were rested and rehabilitated after sustaining minor niggles against New Zealand last month.

During a press conference at the Gaddafi stadium here on Thursday, the Men’s national selection committee announced the 18-member squad which included Hasan Ali and Salman Ali Agha while wrist-spinner Usama Mir and Zaman Khan could not make the cut and were left out keeping in mind various cricketing aspects.

The Men’s national selection committee admitted that a lot of deliberations were involved in the 18-member squad from which the 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup 2024 in West Indies and USA will be picked. ““Crafting this squad was a challenging task due to the outstanding talent available,” Wahab Riaz said, adding that “We understand Usama and Zaman will be disappointed and they should be as they must be looking ahead to the tours of Ireland and England. They are quality cricketers and have long careers ahead of them. They need to continue to focus on their cricket so that they are available, if required.”

However, the selection committee put off announcement of 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup 2024 till May 23 in Birmingham (England) after Pakistan have played their first T20I against England in Leeds. The ICC deadline for squad submission is May 24.

Wahab Riaz has said that the four players, working on their rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), including Mohammad Rizwan, Irfan Khan Niazi, Azam Khan and Haris Rauf have been picked after fitness assessment at which they showed significant improved. Wahab was optimist that the players will be fully fit by the start of the Ireland series in Dublin.

Hasan Ali’s selection is due to his experience and extraordinary performance in the ICC events and he might be useful during the second half of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies. Hasan Ali is currently playing county cricket for Warwickshire in England. Salman Ali Agha’s selection has been made to strengthen the spin-bowling attack with a useful off-spinner alongside Abrar Ahmed and Shadab Khan besides the part-timer Iftikahr Ahmed.

The 18-member Pakistan squad (in alphabetical order): Babar Azam (Captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Usman Khan

Pakistan team is scheduled to depart for Dublin on May 7 following a three-day training camp in Lahore from 4-6 May.

Schedule of matches:

10 May – v Ireland, 1st T20I, Dublin

12 May – v Ireland, 2nd T20, Dublin

14 May – v Ireland, 3rd T20I, Dublin

22 May – v England, 1st T20I, Leeds

25 May – v England, 2nd T20I, Birmingham

28 May – v England 3rd T20I, Cardiff

30 May – v England, 4th T20I, The Oval